'Shark Tank' filming in Las Vegas Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published 6 minutes ago 'Shark Tank' filming in Las Vegas 'Shark Tank' filming in Las Vegas amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in what producers call a quarantine bubble. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TO LAS VEGAS."SHARK TANK" WILL REPORTEDLYFILM ITS NEXT SEASON.....HERE IN TOWN.ABC SAYS...THE SHOW IS ALREADY IN PRE-PRODUCTION.....AT AN UNDISCLOSED LOCATION.THE SHOW IS DOING IT.....IN A QUARANTINE BUBBLE.MEANING THE STARS AND CREW....WITH-IN A SINGLE FACILITY.....WITH COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS.THE SHOW IS SET TO PREMIERE....ON CHANNEL 13... IN THE FALL.IT HAS BEEN "1-HUNDRED-38" DAYS





You Might Like

Tweets about this Jordan Gartner #SharkTank filming in #LasVegas. https://t.co/n3dOQ9xHeD 19 minutes ago CarterMatt TV RT @dangergirl101: Shark Tank season 12 reportedly filming in Las Vegas #SharkTank https://t.co/uB8R3jRZaI 4 hours ago Jessica Carter Shark Tank season 12 reportedly filming in Las Vegas #SharkTank https://t.co/uB8R3jRZaI 5 hours ago Primetimer 'Shark Tank' is headed to Vegas for easier quarantine filming. https://t.co/PDvJpH0KOn 1 day ago Sarv2u @VitalVegas At least some of the convention area's are getting used. Shark tank is filming in Vegas in one of the… https://t.co/inH2Ajvihb 6 days ago