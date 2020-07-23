Nashville man unknowingly sells website domain to the newly named Washington Football Team



Related videos from verified sources DC's new name is the Washington Football Team



DC's new name is the Washington Football Team | Brad Galli has more Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:25 Published on July 23, 2020 Washington Redskins Become "Washington Football Team"



The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for at least the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:27 Published on July 23, 2020 Report: DC NFL Team Will Be Called 'Washington Football Team' Until Adoption Of New Name



The Washington NFL franchise has officially retired its previous name. As the search continues for a new one, the team will reportedly move forward this season with being known as "Washington Football.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:32 Published on July 23, 2020