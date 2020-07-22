Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

International Tiger Day| Beauty & beast| Conservation can't wait | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:58s - Published
International Tiger Day| Beauty & beast| Conservation can't wait | Oneindia News

International Tiger Day| Beauty & beast| Conservation can't wait | Oneindia News

Tigers, with their beauty and power, are one of the most magnificent creatures to roam the wild, but due to rampant habitat loss and poaching, they are diminishing in numbers such that there are only just about 4000 tigers in the wild.

Many more are captive, but thats not conservation.

Here is everything you need to know about tigers.

We hope this inspires you to care for and support campaigns that help the tiger numbers make a rebound across the globe.

#ProjectTiger #WorldTigerDay #GlobalTigerDay

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KrishiBjp1

@ KrishiBjp RT @VPSecretariat: On International Tiger Day today, let us spread greater awareness on the importance of protecting tigers and the crucial… 29 seconds ago

aishwaryamBJP

BJP Aishwaryam GNW RT @PiyushGoyal: Balancing between modernisation & conservation, PM @NarendraModi ji has been on the forefront to save tigers - our nationa… 31 seconds ago

karthick_DQ

The_Muffin_man💘 Today international 🐅 tiger day Ellarum @AravindPitchai valthalame 😁 #SooraraiPottru 38 seconds ago

Tati_machi

Tatiana Barron RT @CGTNOfficial: July 29th marks the annual International Tiger Day. Founded in 2010, the day is to protect the natural habitats of #tiger… 39 seconds ago

karthick_DQ

The_Muffin_man💘 RT @rt_smuggle: Today international 🐅 tiger day Ellarum @AravindPitchai valthalame 😁 #SooraraiPottru 53 seconds ago

srikargopaluni

Naga Srikar @MassKaBaapp Bro happy international tiger day #InternationalTigerDay 53 seconds ago

muhdazariq

Qirazza #19times RT @syok_malaysia: We are losing our stripes! With less than 200 left in Malaysia, it is high time that we act to protect them and save the… 1 minute ago

QbanoC

Qbano_Ceramic INTERNATIONAL TIGER DAY . . For the tigers, we must unite, so they don't fade out of sight. https://t.co/OAKZKCe7b3 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal [Video]

Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal

From India witnessing its highest recovery of patients in one day, to philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates commenting on production of a vaccine - here are the top news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:51Published
Freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad was born and other events in history | Oneindia News [Video]

Freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad was born and other events in history | Oneindia News

On July 23, 1904 according to some accounts Charles E. Menches conceived the idea of filling a pastry cone with two scoops of ice cream and thereby invented the ice cream cone. On July 23rd 1906 famous..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:26Published
Assam Floods: Watch this adorable video of rescued baby Rhino drinking milk | Oneindia News [Video]

Assam Floods: Watch this adorable video of rescued baby Rhino drinking milk | Oneindia News

A rhino calf that was rescued by forest officials on July 14, being fed milk at Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in Kaziranga. Stretched across the Brahmaputra floodplains, Kaziranga..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published