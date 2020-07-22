International Tiger Day| Beauty & beast| Conservation can't wait | Oneindia News

Tigers, with their beauty and power, are one of the most magnificent creatures to roam the wild, but due to rampant habitat loss and poaching, they are diminishing in numbers such that there are only just about 4000 tigers in the wild.

Many more are captive, but thats not conservation.

Here is everything you need to know about tigers.

We hope this inspires you to care for and support campaigns that help the tiger numbers make a rebound across the globe.

#ProjectTiger #WorldTigerDay #GlobalTigerDay