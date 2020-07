Law enforcement determine report of possible missing swimmer in Stuart was false alarm

The search for a possible missing swimmer in Stuart has ended after law enforcement determined that there never was a missing swimmer.

END TO WHAT WAS THOUGHT TO BEA MISSING SWIMMER IN THE STLUCIE RIVER THIS EVENING.STUART POLICE ALONG WITHMARTIN FIRE RESCUE RUSHED TOTHE SCENE IN DOWNTOWN STUART -AFTER RECEIEVING A CALL FROM AWITNESS - WORRIED SOMEONE WASCLINGING TO AN INNERTUBE.THANKFULLY - IT TURNS OUT NOONE FELL INTO THE RIVER.THE INNERTUBE ACTUALLY BELOYEDTO A YOUNG GIRL - WHO LIVESNEARBY.

THE TUBE HAD DRIFTEDINTO THE WATER.

DESPITE THEFALSE ALARM - CREWS WERE HAPPYTO RETURN THE TUBE BACK TO ITS7- YEAR-OLD OWNER.