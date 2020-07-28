Remington Arms bankruptcy

In 1816...the massive plant in herkimer county employs over 900 people.

Tonight there is worry and concern as the company has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection ... again.

Weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions since the sandy hookshooting..rs seeking protection for the second time in as many years.

In a memo to all employees, obtained by newschannel two, the company expects to solicit bids prior to an auction in september.

No word yet on how the action will impact jobs at the ilion plant.

I checked in with ilion mayor brian lamica and he tells me he hopes to have a meeting with remington officials over the next few days and hopes to have more information after that meeting.

This all comes as firearms purchases are soaring.

From march to june, sales jumped 30 percent, about 3 million firearms, according to a brookings institution review of federal background check data.

