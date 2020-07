NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark In Maine, New York Beaches Close After Multiple Shark Sightings CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:43s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:43s - Published NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark In Maine, New York Beaches Close After Multiple Shark Sightings A New York City woman has been identified as the person killed by a great white shark in Maine, and there have been more shark sightings along our South Shore, prompting beaches to close to swimming; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Woman dies in Maine's first known fatal shark attack A 63-year-old woman from New York City was killed by a great white shark in Maine's first known fatal...

CBS News - Published 5 hours ago







Tweets about this handjob RT @ABC7: Woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast in rare attack https://t.co/DhVUsjZrPf 3 minutes ago Big Burrito BBC News - Maine shark attack: US woman killed by great white https://t.co/IvRe9KS85f 6 minutes ago Alice Gainer RT @CBSNewYork: A New York City woman has been identified as the person killed by a great white shark in Maine, and there have been more sh… 9 minutes ago Mcmisher RT @NPR: A woman was killed by a great white in Maine on Monday — the first fatal shark attack in the state's history. Officials urged swim… 11 minutes ago CBS New York A New York City woman has been identified as the person killed by a great white shark in Maine, and there have been… https://t.co/hXMzLphDte 11 minutes ago AnnaZ NYC fashion exec who retired early... her death is the first known fatal shark attack in Maine history.: NYC woman… https://t.co/YlmeSfxweQ 13 minutes ago Anne Marie Flynn (@🏠) 1) Maine lobster catch is dropping. Why? Cuz Maine lobsters prefer v. cold water=why the’re so good & plentiful. 2)… https://t.co/NwHaT8H5Mi 15 minutes ago indigoFly RT @SomeBitchIKnow: Julie Holowach was killed by a great white shark today off the coast of Maine while swimming with her daughter. https:/… 16 minutes ago