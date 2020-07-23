Coach's Corner: Southwest Part 2

C1 3 b13 center intro stormcast coach joseph, to back with us, the head coach at southwest the patriots, trying to get back to the playoffs and coach you, you have to replace a big player up front drum denson.

It was such a big part of your defense last year now off to college at fort scott community college.

Uh, how do you replace someone like that?

I don't think you replaced anybody like this.

And he was the leader.

He was a four year starter.

Um, just try to fill in the gaps with the guys that's returning, uh, jdr stoves to quavis joseph, those type of guys that try to, you know, uh, help with the deployments line.

But it's harder to replace a guy like this who plays so well with such a leader.

Um, so we'll, we'll miss him six starters back on defense.

What do you think your strengths going to be a better spot?

I think we were returning, uh, the terriers comb tachyon blast and orange and reese.

Uh, those three linebackers.

I think that'd be straight though.

The defense.

Hopefully they can hold it down, you know, until we get some experience with the d line who's secondary guy.

So linebackers will be all straight though.

Think you gave up 36.7 points per game last year.

Do you see improvement there?

I mean, you've got to have improvement obviously to get that record and going in the right direction, but do you think you can achieve that?

Yes, i do.

I w main focus this summer has been just getting back to fundamentals, offensively defensively, and i think a lot of times we, you know, schematically where we need to be, but just fundamentally, we still have a long way to go.

And i think once we, uh, just dedicate ourselves to play as a coach, just to be in front of me and the sound defensively.

No, i think we'll be fine.

But a lot of times last year we were in games and we were in position to make plays.

Just, we just didn't get it done, but we i've seen some improvement and i think we'll be fine.

Defensive.

Alright, you, you got double thanks laurens out of region three aa, which is a good thing to get dublin out of there.

Um, but still a very tough region, right?

They always tough reason what you, washington county is blakely dodge, uh, northeast.

Now we added lamar county monticello.

So it's still a very, very tough reason.

You got to come ready to play every friday night.

Um, and we up to the challenge, you know, we just got to, you know, just got to go do it.

We gotta limit our mistakes off eventually and make plays on defense.

And we have a chance to make a play on either in a three phase of, of game you need to make himself.

All right.

Sounds good.

When the first game on september the 11th against crosstown rival howard did ed the four should be a great city match up in the city of making country praise and always a pleasure to have you on.

Thank you so much for your time and good luck this season.

Thank you so much.

Pleasure to be on.

Welcome back.

The braves down in tampa tonight to close out their brief two-game series.

Tampa a 14-5 winner in game one last night.

Top of the third, marcell ozuna gets the braves on the board.

The sharp line drive to left field brings home ender inciarte to make it 1-nothing.

Bottom of the third, bases loaded for the rays.

Yoshi sue-sue-go takes advantage.

The single brings home kevin kiermaier and brandon lowe to give the home team the 2-1 lead.

Then jose martinez singles on a fly ball... that drops in between two braves.

Yandy diaz scores to make it 3-1.

And they just keep it going.

Joey wendle singles on a sharp ground ball to right.

That sends sue-sue-go to the plate.

And the rays get the brief series sweep.

5-2 the final at tropicana field.

Same two teams play in atlanta tomorrow and thursday.

The braves home now for nine straight games.

The miami marlins are hitting pause on their season after four more players tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the team total to 17.

They won't play again until at least monday.

Also, the three remaining games between the phillies and yankees have been postponed.

That frees up the yankees and orioles to play two games at camden yard wednesday and thursday.

Here in macon, the bacon home tonight against their alter-ego, the