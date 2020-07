Wild monitor lizard greets pet dog at patio door

This is the adorable moment a pet dog excitedly runs to meet its monitor lizard friend by the glass window in Bangkok, Thailand on July 22.

The three-legged pooch named Baan approached the windows after its lizard friend waiting outside for him.

The cute dog followed the lizard with its gaze until it finally disappeared into the bushes in the garden.

The dog owner said: "The water monitor comes to visit us every day, quite hard to get it out.

I think they are building some friendship."