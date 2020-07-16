Global  
 

Trump defends hydroxychloroquine, viral video
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his support for the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine, describing it as extremely successful in treating the deadly coronavirus.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Trump: Nobody likes me [Video]

Trump: Nobody likes me

Donald Trump has complained nobody likes him, while comparing his approvalratings to those of Dr Anthony Fauci. Mr Trump also again promotedhydroxycloroquine, a day after Facebook and Twitter deleted his posts aboutthe controversial drug.

Trump Admin To Review DACA, Reject New Applications [Video]

Trump Admin To Review DACA, Reject New Applications

The Trump administration will not accept new applications for one Obama-era program. The program shields deportation for certain undocumented immigrants, reports CNN. It applies mostly to those who came to the US as children and limits renewals to one year. This comes more than a month after the Supreme Court blocked Trump's attempt to end DACA. DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, has been a hot topic for months.

Trump To Resume COVID Briefings [Video]

Trump To Resume COVID Briefings

Trump resumes his daily press briefings on Tuesday afternoon, reports CNN. He is expected to again tout advancements on vaccines and treatments for the virus. The Trump administration has largely ignored the pandemic for weeks and denied its severity. The briefings are being revived to demonstrate presidential leadership. Many Trump supporters have lost faith in his leadership during the pandemic, due to his silence.

Barr fends off Democrats' attacks over protests [Video]

Barr fends off Democrats' attacks over protests

In a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr denied accusations by House Democrats that he is doing President Trump's bidding by intervening in high-profile cases and sending federal agents into U.S. cities. Lisa Bernhard reports.

National Futures Association National Futures Association

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices [Video]

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the prices Americans pay for prescription drugs. Freddie Joyner has more.

Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%' [Video]

Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%'

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is comfortable with his son, Barron, and grandchildren going back to school, arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that it could lead to more coronavirus infections. Gavino Garay has the story.

Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat' [Video]

Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat'

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo encouraged other nations to follow the UK's lead and push back against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking on an official visit to London on Tuesday, Pompeo also described China's leadership as a threat. Adam Reed reports.

Fauci calls White House attacks on him 'bizarre' [Video]

Fauci calls White House attacks on him 'bizarre'

[NFA] U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday he did not understand the White House effort to discredit him and urged an end to the divisiveness over the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying "let's stop this nonsense." This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Trump defends hydroxychloroquine after sharing viral video

A week after apparent reset, president complains about popularity of top public health official
Twitter temporarily restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s account over COVID-19 video

The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump posted a since-deleted tweet on Monday with a viral...
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to provide 'Masks for all'

Bernie Sanders introduces bill to provide 'Masks for all' (CNN)Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce a bill on Tuesday that would provide high quality,...
Trump defends pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor [Video]

Trump defends pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on Tuesday on his support for the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine, describing it as extremely successful in treating the deadly coronavirus.

Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Retweet Spree [Video]

Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Retweet Spree

President Donald Trump retweeted a video pushing hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure, but it was later yanked from social media websites for falsehoods.

Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep [Video]

Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep

Here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. United States of America's government released an internal diplomatic cable which led to suspicion that a virology laboratory in China's Wuhan..

