Trump defends hydroxychloroquine, viral video

Donald Trump has complained nobody likes him, while comparing his approvalratings to those of Dr Anthony Fauci. Mr Trump also again promotedhydroxycloroquine, a day after Facebook and Twitter deleted his posts aboutthe controversial drug.
The Trump administration will not accept new applications for one Obama-era program. The program shields deportation for certain undocumented immigrants, reports CNN. It applies mostly to those who came to the US as children and limits renewals to one year. This comes more than a month after the Supreme Court blocked Trump's attempt to end DACA. DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, has been a hot topic for months.
Trump resumes his daily press briefings on Tuesday afternoon, reports CNN. He is expected to again tout advancements on vaccines and treatments for the virus. The Trump administration has largely ignored the pandemic for weeks and denied its severity. The briefings are being revived to demonstrate presidential leadership. Many Trump supporters have lost faith in his leadership during the pandemic, due to his silence.
In a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr denied accusations by House Democrats that he is doing President Trump's bidding by intervening in high-profile cases and sending federal agents into U.S. cities. Lisa Bernhard reports.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is comfortable with his son, Barron, and grandchildren going back to school, arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that it could lead to more coronavirus infections. Gavino Garay has the story.
[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo encouraged other nations to follow the UK's lead and push back against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking on an official visit to London on Tuesday, Pompeo also described China's leadership as a threat. Adam Reed reports.
[NFA] U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday he did not understand the White House effort to discredit him and urged an end to the divisiveness over the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying "let's stop this nonsense." This report produced by Chris Dignam.