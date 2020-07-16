Trump defends hydroxychloroquine, viral video

Trump Admin To Review DACA, Reject New Applications



The Trump administration will not accept new applications for one Obama-era program. The program shields deportation for certain undocumented immigrants, reports CNN. It applies mostly to those who came to the US as children and limits renewals to one year. This comes more than a month after the Supreme Court blocked Trump's attempt to end DACA. DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, has been a hot topic for months.

