Web Extra: SFFD’s Gravity-Assisted Backup Water Supply Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:50s - Published 3 minutes ago Web Extra: SFFD’s Gravity-Assisted Backup Water Supply Tuesday's 5 alarm fire in San Francisco required about half of the city's on duty firefighters. KPIX 5's Wilson Walker spoke with San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter about what constitutes a major fire, how the department manages challenges like a lack of water pressure, and how many significant fires the city could face after a major earthquake. 0

