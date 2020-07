Search For Missing Hiker Continues In Chaffee County Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:16s - Published 7 minutes ago Search For Missing Hiker Continues In Chaffee County The search resumed in Chaffee County for a missing hiker. Crews are looking for 60-year-old Terry Pann. 0

Search and Rescue teams in Chaffee County are looking for a missing hiker near Ice Mountain. Terry Pann went missing last weekend. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:26 Published 10 hours ago