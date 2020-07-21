Global  
 

Chiefs trying to build a dynasty
Outside of Chiefs Kingdom, the team has been called arrogant and cocky for their expectation coming off of their Super Bowl LIV win.

Ready to go."THE CHIEFS PLAYED IN THELAST NFL GAME ... SUPERBOWL 54.THE CHIEFS WILL PLAY INTHE NEXT NFL GAME ... THESEASON OPENER ONTHURSDAY, SEPTEMBER10TH.IN BETWEEN, THERE'SBEEN NO PRACTICE AND ALOT OF TALKING.MCKENZIE NELSON JOINSUS FROM ARROWHEAD...MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGTHE CHIEFS ARE TRYING TOBUILD A DYNASTY - WE'VEHEARD THAT STATEMENT FROMA NUMBER OF PLAYERS - BUTOUTSIDE OF CHIEFS KINGDOM -THE TEAM HAS BEEN CALLEDARROGANT AND COCKY FORTHEIR EXPECTATIONS COMINGOFF THEIR SUPER BOWL WIN.PATRICK MAHOMES"You love the guys have the goalsand they want to be in KansasCityfor a long time and that theywant towin championships and they don'twant to be average, they want tobegreat every single year."WITH MOST OF THE CHIEFSSTARTERS RETURNING - ANDLOCKING UP PATRICK MAHOMESAND CHIRS JONES IN THE OFFSEASON - GREATNESS IS NOT AFAR REACH.CHRIS JONES SAID FANS CANEXPECT FIVE SUPER BOWLCHAMPIONSHIPS - BUT TYREEKHILL WANTS MORE SAYING - WHYNOT GO FOR A MORE NBA LIKEDYNASTY AND GET 7 RINGS.MAHOMES SAYS THE GUYS HAVEBEEN PUTTING IN WORK - SOWHY NOT TALK THAT TALK.PATRICK MAHOMES"They're talking about the day todayprocess, they're talking abouthowhard it is to be on the top toget to theSuper Bowl, if you look at ourseasonthis last season, we had a lotofadversity a lot of ups and downsinthe season and in the playoffsandso I think the guys have thatmindsetthat they have those long termgoalsbut they're going to have to gooutthere every single day and provethat, they're going to have togo outthere with the mindset to begreatevery single day and if they gothrough that process everysingleday, they'll never have anyregrets atthe end of their career."MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGDESPITE THE PANDEMICMAHOMES SAYS HE DOESN'TFEEL BEHIND AT ALL - NOR DOESTHE TEAM.HE SAYS HEAD COACH ANDYREID IS MAKING SURE OF THAT -BY ASKING QUESTIONS EVERY 5MINUTES ON VIRUAL MEETINGS -TO MAKE SURE THE GUYS AREPAYING ATTENTION.WITH THE CHIEFS, MCKENZIENELSON, 41 ACTION NE




