Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

zach laing RT @jsbmbaggedmilk: GDB -1.0 Wrap Up: Undefeated in made up exhibition games, Oilers win 4-1 over Flames https://t.co/Q0KY6jzjjP #Oilers #N… 8 minutes ago
Deepak RT @hockeynight: Connor McDavid returns with pair of goals ahead of Stanley Cup qualifiers
https://t.co/eqb5lHzLyX 9 minutes ago
NHL.com Connor McDavid scored two goals, and Leon Draisaitl had an assist for the Oilers in a 4-1 win against the Flames in… https://t.co/wzhqIhtU7Y 10 minutes ago
Baggedmilk GDB -1.0 Wrap Up: Undefeated in made up exhibition games, Oilers win 4-1 over Flames https://t.co/Q0KY6jzjjP #Oilers #NHL 10 minutes ago
Oilersnation Fresh Oil: GDB -1.0 Wrap Up: Undefeated in made up exhibition games, Oilers win 4-1 over Flames https://t.co/KGZZgt6u3m 10 minutes ago
Hockey Night in Canada Connor McDavid returns with pair of goals ahead of Stanley Cup qualifiers
https://t.co/eqb5lHzLyX 11 minutes ago
Just Chris RT @dstaples: Player grades: Hard-hitting exhibition ends with Edmonton Oilers beating Calgary Flames 4-1
Three Oilers got 8 out of 10 gra… 14 minutes ago
David Staples @dmchattie99 Player grades: Hard-hitting exhibition ends with Edmonton Oilers beating Calgary Flames 4-1
Three Oil… https://t.co/UBTwzCRYox 18 minutes ago