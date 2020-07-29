Digital Press conference - Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe

The evolution of the Jeep® brand fully reflects its core values of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, the pillars of its reputation worldwide.

The most recent step of Jeep ‘s evolutionary journey was taken into the world of electrification.

This was done through different stages that paced the brand’s approach to a plug-in hybrid propulsion solution capable of enhancing the legendary off-road capability of its line-up of SUVs.

As a brand, Jeep has always pioneered new segments and new technologies.

Its legend started in 1941 with the Willys-Overland, the first ever mass-produced 4x4 vehicle and continued in 1949 with the launch of the four-wheel-drive Willys Wagon, which created the Sport Utility Vehicle.

Its world-renowned off-road capability has lasted ever since.

Comfort, handling and connectivity have been increased over time, in parallel with the all-terrain performance of Jeep SUVs .

Today, the Jeep brand is taking another major evolutionary step towards respecting the environment and reducing the total cost of ownership by introducing the new Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.