Dr Fauci troubled by potential coronavirus surge in US states
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Dr Anthony Fauci said there are early signs that a coronavirus resurgencecould be developing in Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The leadinginfectious diseases expert expressed concern about those US states that arestarting to see a rise in case numbers.

Anthony Fauci American immunologist

