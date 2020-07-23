Dr Fauci troubled by potential coronavirus surge in US states

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Trump: Nobody likes me
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40Published
Fauci troubled by virus surge in U.S. statesDr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday there are early signs that a coronavirus outbreak could be brewing in Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky. Fauci expressed..
USATODAY.com
Trump Ponders Eating Worms Over Americans Approving More Of Fauci Than Him
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Trump on Dr Fauci's popularity: 'Nobody likes me'US President Donald Trump questions why he's not as popular as his coronavirus task force experts.
BBC News
Indiana State of the eastern central United States
US presidential election: Cleveland to host first debateIt had been due to take place in Indiana but was changed because of coronavirus concerns.
BBC News
CDC Says Indiana May Have Vastly Undercounted COVID-19 Cases
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
House cat photobombs weather forecastA star was born when Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons for 14 News in Evansville, Indiana brought Betty his cat on-air during a weather hit.
USATODAY.com
Ohio State in the Midwestern United States
Rare blue lobster spotted at Red Lobster before being cooked finds home at Ohio zoo"Clawde" was saved by Red Lobster workers — who noticed it in the lobster delivery. The likelihood of catching a blue lobster is 1 in 200 million.
USATODAY.com
DeWine reverses course, calls to repeal energy lawOhio Gov. Mike DeWine reversed course on Thursday and called for a nuclear bailout energy law to be repealed in the wake of a $60 million bribery scandal..
USATODAY.com
Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States
The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:38Published
Kentucky State in the southeastern United States
Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
Protesters converge on Breonna Taylor's hometownHundreds of armed, predominantly Black, activists demanded justice for Breonna Taylor during demonstrations Saturday in her Kentucky hometown that drew..
USATODAY.com
Protest updates: Dozens of protesters arrested in Louisville, Kentucky; local officials criticize federal involvementIn Louisville, Kentucky, more than 100 Black Lives Matter protesters were confronted by police and 76 were arrested.
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources