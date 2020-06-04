‘Appalled’ Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert

|
|
Andrew Cuomo 56th Governor of New York
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says MLB teams are welcome to play in New York during coronavirus pandemic
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state could host more MLB teams this season as the league tries to play during the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Cuomo accuses DHS of Trusted Traveler 'extortion'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15Published
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, defying history, hasn't thrown a first pitch. Is this the year?
New York governors have thrown out first pitches at baseball games dating back a century. When will Andrew Cuomo follow suit?
USATODAY.com
Janice Dean: COVID-19 killed my in-laws after Cuomo's reckless New York nursing home policy
At first we didn't blame anyone for my in-laws' deaths. This is a pandemic, after all. Then we learned about a policy that put them in danger.
USATODAY.com
The Chainsmokers American music producer duo
Chainsmokers gig prompts inquiry over social distancing
New York's health commissioner seeks answers after footage shows crowds standing close together.
BBC News
The Chainsmokers face backlash for packed 'drive-in' charity concert: 'Straight up irresponsible'
The Chainsmokers are under fire for performing at a packed charity concert in the Hamptons Saturday as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the U.S.
USATODAY.com
New York (state) State in the northeastern United States
On This Day: 28 July 1973
In 1973, the one-day Summer Jam festival in upstate New York became the largest ever at the time, attracting an audience of around 600,000. (July 28)
USATODAY.com
Make your face mask pop like a New Yorker
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:20Published
The Hamptons Settlement in Suffolk County, New York, United States
Freaked Out, Fed Up New Yorkers Are Abandoning The City For The 'Burbs
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
|
|
|
