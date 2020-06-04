Global  
 

'Appalled' Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
New York's governor says he is “appalled” by videos showing crowds standingclose together at a Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo TheChainsmokers over the weekend.

