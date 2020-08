Everybody at Gender Reveal Party Gets Pranked Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 03:40s - Published 1 week ago Everybody at Gender Reveal Party Gets Pranked Everybody at this gender reveal party expected to find out about the gender of the baby via a cake. The future parents looked confused when the cake showed no signs of pink or blue color and cut it from every direction possible to find even the slightest clue of it. Later, they found out that it was a prank planned for them, and the gender was revealed via a bracelet presented to the expecting mother. Both the parents were thrilled to find out it was a girl and looked extremely happy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 💋 I’m going to say it EVERYTIME I see a gender reveal party video with the gender in the caption... WHY WE CANT BE SU… https://t.co/ho3SfJaACZ 3 days ago Cyprium News (Everybody at Gender Reveal Party Gets Pranked) has been published on CypriumNews - https://t.co/D6MESz5x1C https://t.co/ziXjw8VkGC 4 days ago imbaldheaded.com My dad said This generation do too much with the gender reveal party***just see everybody at the baby shower it’… https://t.co/mLaIL7hibc 6 days ago Deb M Sleipnir's gender reveal party, everybody in Asgard is mad except Loki, who is trying not to pee because of how har… https://t.co/ICq260U36Z 6 days ago CharlotteReulet🌻 RT @Maybe_Ketamine: You‘re right, men. Toxic masculinity is definitely a term we made up, and not a problem at all. I mean, everybody knows… 6 days ago 🇨🇦 (possibly Ketamine) 🇨🇦 | BLM ✊🏽| She/Her You‘re right, men. Toxic masculinity is definitely a term we made up, and not a problem at all. I mean, everybody k… https://t.co/5fUm49MtT7 6 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Future Parents Get Pranked During Gender Reveal Celebration



This couple was having a gender reveal celebration, where everybody in the family was rooting for a girl since they had two sons already. Both the parents had to pop a party popper each to find out the.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:14 Published on June 18, 2020