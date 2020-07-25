Global  
 

Coronavirus: Which major European countries are seeing a COVID-19 resurgence?
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:11s - Published
benkeenmedia

Ben Keen 2nd wave? How do current European infection rates compare to the peak #COVID19 numbers? Clear charts from @euronews… https://t.co/zZZRE2f3md 21 minutes ago

dbironzo

Diego Bironzo European countries are reimposing restrictions as COVID-19 cases begin to increase. But how bad are the spikes and… https://t.co/fDKcY0W6BH 36 minutes ago

Lusi_Manukyan

Lusine Manukyan Some helpful graphics from @euronews showing COVID figures from the major European countries including UK and Spain… https://t.co/q9JYKj356h 1 hour ago

tele6cayes

Radio Télé 6 Univers euronews: European countries are reimposing restrictions as COVID-19 cases begin to increase. But how bad are the s… https://t.co/CXzCSWjwci 1 hour ago

midkentforbrit1

midKentForBritain RT @euronews: European countries are reimposing restrictions as COVID-19 cases begin to increase. But how bad are the spikes and how do the… 3 hours ago

abeerallamj

Abeer Allam عبير European countries are reimposing restrictions as COVID-19 cases begin to increase. But how bad are the spikes and… https://t.co/BdiKdvz2Yw 12 hours ago

euronews

euronews European countries are reimposing restrictions as COVID-19 cases begin to increase. But how bad are the spikes and… https://t.co/T8aF5WhWxY 12 hours ago


Is Europe At The Start Of A Second Wave Of COVID-19? [Video]

Is Europe At The Start Of A Second Wave Of COVID-19?

CNN reports fresh outbreaks of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are sweeping across Europe as they have in Asia. Amid renewed lockdown measures, the virus is sending a clear message: no country is safe..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published
Johnson: European coronavirus ‘second wave’ could mean further quarantine orders [Video]

Johnson: European coronavirus ‘second wave’ could mean further quarantine orders

Boris Johnson indicated that quarantine restrictions could be imposed onfurther European countries if a “second wave” of coronavirus hits thecontinent. The Prime Minister already faces a diplomatic..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published
Holidaymakers told to self-isolate upon return from Spain [Video]

Holidaymakers told to self-isolate upon return from Spain

The UK has removed Spain from its list of safe countries to travel to afterfears were raised that the European country was experiencing a second wave ofcoronavirus infections.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published