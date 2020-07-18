Global  
 

Meghan’s letter to father contained ‘most private thoughts and feelings’
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Meghan’s letter to father contained ‘most private thoughts and feelings’

Meghan’s letter to father contained ‘most private thoughts and feelings’

The letter at the centre of the Duchess of Sussex’s legal battle with aBritish newspaper detailed her intimate “thoughts and feelings” about herfather’s health and their relationship.

The duchess is bringing legal actionagainst Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline,over an article which reproduced parts of a handwritten letter she sent to herfather Thomas Markle.

Meghan Loses Pre-Trial Hearing! [Video]

Meghan Loses Pre-Trial Hearing!

Meghan Markle will pay more than $87,000 towards the Mail on Sunday's legal costs for a pre-trial hearing which she lost in May. Markle is suing the newspaper after it published extracts from a private letter sent to her father. Business Insider reports that Markle claimed the newspaper acted dishonestly. But that claim was struck out by the High Court after it was deemed irrelevant to the lawsuit.

Credit: Wochit News

Harry & Meghan: New book excerpts describe her tears after palace scolding over a necklace

 Meghan Markle was in tears about a palace scolding over a necklace she wore, says a book excerpt in People magazine.
USATODAY.com

Meghan asks court to keep identities of friends secret in legal action

 The duchess says friends who spoke anonymously to a US magazine last year have a "right to privacy".
BBC News

Meghan fights to keep friends anonymous in newspaper lawsuit

 LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex asked a judge at a London court on Wednesday to keep the names of five of her friends out of the public domain..
WorldNews

Duchess Meghan's Lawyers Fight, Mail On Sunday Case Continues [Video]

Duchess Meghan's Lawyers Fight, Mail On Sunday Case Continues

The Duchess of Sussex has rebuked suggestions that she didn’t help her father financially in the latest set of legal filings submitted by her attorneys in her privacy case against Associated Newspapers and the Mail on Sunday. The case centers on a handwritten letter sent to her father, extracts of which were published by the Mail on Sunday, which she claims were both misleading and breached her privacy. “This is the Mail’s fourth separate request for additional information or clarification.

Credit: Wochit News

