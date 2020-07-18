Meghan’s letter to father contained ‘most private thoughts and feelings’

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress
Meghan Loses Pre-Trial Hearing!
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Harry & Meghan: New book excerpts describe her tears after palace scolding over a necklaceMeghan Markle was in tears about a palace scolding over a necklace she wore, says a book excerpt in People magazine.
USATODAY.com
Meghan asks court to keep identities of friends secret in legal actionThe duchess says friends who spoke anonymously to a US magazine last year have a "right to privacy".
BBC News
Meghan fights to keep friends anonymous in newspaper lawsuitLONDON (AP) — Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex asked a judge at a London court on Wednesday to keep the names of five of her friends out of the public domain..
WorldNews
DMG Media London-based publisher of national newspapers and news websites
Duchess Meghan's Lawyers Fight, Mail On Sunday Case Continues
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
MailOnline Website of the British newspapers the 'Daily Mail' and 'The Mail on Sunday'
Thomas Markle American lighting director and father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
The Mail on Sunday British conservative newspaper
