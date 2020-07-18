Meghan’s letter to father contained ‘most private thoughts and feelings’

The letter at the centre of the Duchess of Sussex’s legal battle with aBritish newspaper detailed her intimate “thoughts and feelings” about herfather’s health and their relationship.

The duchess is bringing legal actionagainst Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline,over an article which reproduced parts of a handwritten letter she sent to herfather Thomas Markle.