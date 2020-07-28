Moderna vaccine protects monkeys, next: 30,000 humans on trial | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:53s - Published 2 minutes ago Moderna vaccine protects monkeys, next: 30,000 humans on trial | Oneindia News India welcomes first 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base, all 36 to be delivered by end-2021; Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti says 'mother won't blink first' on her detention in Kashmir; Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra cancels Independence Day event over Covid-19, the same reason for which he said an Assembly session at this stage would require precautions; Moderna vaccine tested on primates, protected 16 monkeys, 30,000 humans are next; Pfizer-BioNTech also enter late stage clinical trials for Covid vaccine candidate; Ministry of Human Resource Development is now Ministry of Education and more news #Covid19Vaccine #RafaleIndia #Moderna 0

