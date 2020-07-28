‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel American television series
Emmy Awards 2020: Watchmen leads the way with 26 nominationsThe Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Ozark and Succession are also heavily nominated at this year's ceremony.
BBC News
Emmy Award American television production award
Hugh Jackman's Emmy nomination: 'A great way to wake up'After receiving four previous nods for hosting, Hugh Jackman got his first Emmy acting nomination for the HBO movie "Bad Education." (July 28)
USATODAY.com
2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:41Published
2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:35Published
Hugh Jackman, More React To Emmy Nominations
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
HBO American pay television network
Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Watchmen,” cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism, received a leading 26 nominations Tuesday for the..
WorldNews
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Welcome Baby
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources