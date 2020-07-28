Global  
 

'Watchmen,' 'Mrs Maisel' top Emmy noms
'Watchmen,' 'Mrs Maisel' top Emmy noms

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television.

Libby Hogan reports.

Emmy Awards 2020: Watchmen leads the way with 26 nominations

 The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Ozark and Succession are also heavily nominated at this year's ceremony.
Hugh Jackman's Emmy nomination: 'A great way to wake up'

 After receiving four previous nods for hosting, Hugh Jackman got his first Emmy acting nomination for the HBO movie "Bad Education." (July 28)
 
2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Biggest Snubs

2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Biggest Snubs

While 2020 Emmy Awards nominees are celebrating Tuesday morning after their work was honored with this year's nominations, other hopefuls are likely disappointed that their performances and series didn't get the recognition they had hoped.

2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List

2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List

Netflix broke the record for most nominations in a single year, scoring 160 in total, while the most-nominated series was HBO's 'Watchmen,' with 26 in all.

Hugh Jackman, More React To Emmy Nominations

Hugh Jackman, More React To Emmy Nominations

(CNN) Those lucky enough to snag an Emmy nomination on Tuesday are feeling all the feels and we are here for it. Hugh Jackman, outstanding lead actor in a limited series or tv movie for "Bad Education" "I'm humbled by the nominations for both me and the film and excited to be named with such a talented group of actors. I am nothing in #IKnowThisMuchIsTrue without Derek Cianfrance who has made a piece of work that will stand the test of time," Ruffalo tweeted.

Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Watchmen,” cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism, received a leading 26 nominations Tuesday for the..
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Welcome Baby

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Welcome Baby

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby! A representative for Turner confirmed the birth in a statement provided to CNN. The couple married last year in two ceremonies. One was a casual affair in Las Vegas and the other was a more lavish event in France. Jonas, 30, is a member of The Jonas Brothers. Turner, 24, is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones."

HBO's 'Watchmen,' Amazon's 'Mrs Maisel' top Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES: HBO's "Watchmen," an innovative reimagining of a superhero graphic novel that tackled...
'Watchmen,' 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Lead 72nd Annual Emmy Nominations

'Watchmen,' 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Lead 72nd Annual Emmy Nominations

The HBO superhero limited series “Watchmen” received a leading 26 nominations Tuesday for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards.

