Heathrow boss: 'test passengers twice' Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 08:05s - Published 3 minutes ago Heathrow boss: 'test passengers twice' The CEO of Heathrow Airport says he wants passengers to be tested for COVID-19 twice as it would reduce quarantine periods. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Heathrow boss: 'Test passengers twice'



The CEO of Heathrow Airport says he wants passengers to be tested for COVID-19 twice as it would reduce quarantine periods. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 08:05 Published 10 minutes ago