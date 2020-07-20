Global  
 

Johnny Depp trial was painful for Amber Heard
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Johnny Depp trial was painful for Amber Heard

Johnny Depp trial was painful for Amber Heard

Amber Heard has had the final word as her ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel trial came to a close on Tuesday, revealing it was painful to relive the break-up of their relationship in a London court.

Johnny Depp's Trial Wraps Up [Video]

Johnny Depp's Trial Wraps Up

(Newser) – A development in the Johnny Depp trial in London that both sides might welcome: It's over, meaning no more testimony about his volatile relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday, with Depp's attorney stating, "He has never hit a woman in his entire life—period, full stop, nada." The 57-year-old actor is suing a British tabloid for calling him a "wife-beater." “From the big points to the small points, Ms.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Depp was the victim of Heard, court told [Video]

Depp was the victim of Heard, court told

[NFA] Johnny Depp was not violent towards former wife Amber Heard and she was the one who would attack him, a London court heard, as the Hollywood actor's libel trial against a British tabloid neared its end. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published
Amber Heard: I stand by my testimony in Johnny Depp libel case [Video]

Amber Heard: I stand by my testimony in Johnny Depp libel case

Actress Amber Heard says she stands by her testimony in the Johnny Depp libelcase against The Sun newspaper, as the trial draws to a close.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

 Here's the latest for Tuesday July 28th: Barr testifies before House committee; Depp leaves court after end of libel case; Fire guts several buildings in San..
Amber Heard gives statement outside High Court [Video]

Amber Heard gives statement outside High Court

Actress Amber Heard has given a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London as her ex-husband's - Actor Johnny Depp - libel case against News Group Newspapers concludes. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:35Published

