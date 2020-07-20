Johnny Depp trial was painful for Amber Heard

(Newser) – A development in the Johnny Depp trial in London that both sides might welcome: It's over, meaning no more testimony about his volatile relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday, with Depp's attorney stating, "He has never hit a woman in his entire life—period, full stop, nada." The 57-year-old actor is suing a British tabloid for calling him a "wife-beater." “From the big points to the small points, Ms.
[NFA] Johnny Depp was not violent towards former wife Amber Heard and she was the one who would attack him, a London court heard, as the Hollywood actor's libel trial against a British tabloid neared its end. Joe Davies reports.
Actress Amber Heard has given a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London as her ex-husband's - Actor Johnny Depp - libel case against News Group Newspapers concludes. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn