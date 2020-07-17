Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make new romance Instagram official Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:46s - Published Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make new romance Instagram official Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made their romance Instagram official, posting the first shot of themselves posing for the camera on the photo-sharing site. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend