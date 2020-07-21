Putin backs Russia's 2027 Rugby World Cup bid - federation

|
Trump Still Defers to Putin, Even as He Dismisses U.S. Intelligence and the AlliesSay this about President Trump’s approach to Moscow: It’s been consistent.
Trump says he never confronted Putin about Russia bounty reportsPresident Donald Trump said he never questioned Russian leader Vladimir Putin about U.S. intelligence reports that Moscow paid the Taliban to kill American..
Trump says he did not ask Vladimir Putin about bounties on US troopsTrump's relationship with Putin is a frequent campaign issue. Democrats say the president is too chummy with the Russian autocrat.
Trump won't talk bounties; touts 'very good' pollsPresident Donald Trump refused to say whether reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan came up during his phone call with President Vladimir..
