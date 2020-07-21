Global  
 

Putin backs Russia's 2027 Rugby World Cup bid - federation
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
Putin backs Russia's 2027 Rugby World Cup bid - federation

Putin backs Russia's 2027 Rugby World Cup bid - federation

Russia is preparing an application to host the 2027 World Cup and President Vladimir Putin is backing the bid.

