Coronavirus: Will the COVID-19 crisis be a long-term boost for domestic travel?

Despite strict COVID-19 rules, some Fla. long-term care centers disciplined for putting residents at riskSome Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities are disregarding COVID-19 protection protocols, putting its already vulnerable residents in even greater danger. Investigative Reporter Katie..
Call Centers Open As New Resource For Long-Term Care Facilities During Coronavirus PandemicThe Wolf administration has announced a new resource for long-term care facilities dealing with Coronavirus outbreaks.
Mild COVID-19 Symptoms Can Last 3 weeksMore than 1/3 of people with mild COVID-19 are experiencing symptoms for up to three weeks. According to experts, this includes more than 25% of young adults ages 18 to 34 years old. Doctors report..