Rescuer dangles midair to save civet cat drowning in 70-feet deep well
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 07:15s - Published
A civet cat fell into a 70-feet deep well while pursuing prey at a village near Ahmednagar in western India on July 23.

The farmer, who owned the well, called Wildlife Rescue Society and a team led by Akash Jadhav arrived at the scene.

Footage shows the civet cat taking refuge on a wooden plank that was lowered by the farmer.

Rescue team member Nawaz Shaikh was lowered into the well using a harness, and after several attempts, Shaikh grabbed the civet cat's tail and put it inside a butterfly net.

Akash said: “The cat appeared to be living near the farm itself.

So we released it close by away a little away from the well.”




