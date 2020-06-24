Global  
 

Heathrow CEO proposes two-stage testing process
Heathrow Airport CEO John Holland-Kaye talks about a two-stage testing process which involves a first test on arrival for passengers coming from 'red countries', and a second test about a week later as a way to reduce quarantine time for those that do not have the virus.

