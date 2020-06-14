Roger Goodell Outlines Plans for 2020 NFL Season

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Roger Goodell 8th Commissioner of the National Football League
NFL Cancels Preseason Games Due To COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Trump on NFL protests: 'We will never kneel'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:37Published
Trump won't watch NFL games or U.S. soccer matches if players kneel
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06Published
National Football League Professional American football league
Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Joey Bosa agrees to record contract extension with Los Angeles Chargers, per reportsJoey Bosa and the Chargers have agreed to to a five-year contract extension worth $135 million. The extension is a record for an NFL defensive player.
USATODAY.com
What would it take for NFL to shut down season? League mulling contingency plans for addressing COVID-19 outbreaksThe NFL is considering several markers that could force postponing games, entire weeks or even suspending the season amid coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources