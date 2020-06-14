Roger Goodell Outlines Plans for 2020 NFL Season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent out a letter to fans addressing the league’s plans for the 2020 season.

The NFL is considering several markers that could force postponing games, entire weeks or even suspending the season amid coronavirus pandemic.

Joey Bosa and the Chargers have agreed to to a five-year contract extension worth $135 million. The extension is a record for an NFL defensive player.

Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season A recent agreement between the NFL and the players' association states players can opt-out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump won't watch NFL games or U.S. soccer matches if players kneel United States President Donald Trump has said he will not watch National Football League games or U.S. soccer team matches if players do not stand for the national anthem. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Trump on NFL protests: 'We will never kneel' During his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday night, U.S. President Donald Trump said "we will never kneel" during the National Anthem or the flag.

NFL Cancels Preseason Games Due To COVID-19 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday that there will be no preseason NFL games. The new mandate comes as every aspect of the sporting world has been affected by the coronavirus. Goodell wrote in his statement; "The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years". He went on to say. "Players and coaches will be tested for the virus regularly, including every day for a while".