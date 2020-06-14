Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roger Goodell Outlines Plans for 2020 NFL Season
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Roger Goodell Outlines Plans for 2020 NFL Season

Roger Goodell Outlines Plans for 2020 NFL Season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent out a letter to fans addressing the league’s plans for the 2020 season.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Roger Goodell Roger Goodell 8th Commissioner of the National Football League

NFL Cancels Preseason Games Due To COVID-19 [Video]

NFL Cancels Preseason Games Due To COVID-19

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday that there will be no preseason NFL games. The new mandate comes as every aspect of the sporting world has been affected by the coronavirus. Goodell wrote in his statement; "The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years". He went on to say. "Players and coaches will be tested for the virus regularly, including every day for a while".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Trump on NFL protests: 'We will never kneel' [Video]

Trump on NFL protests: 'We will never kneel'

During his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday night, U.S. President Donald Trump said "we will never kneel" during the National Anthem or the flag.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:37Published
Trump won't watch NFL games or U.S. soccer matches if players kneel [Video]

Trump won't watch NFL games or U.S. soccer matches if players kneel

United States President Donald Trump has said he will not watch National Football League games or U.S. soccer team matches if players do not stand for the national anthem. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season [Video]

Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season

A recent agreement between the NFL and the players' association states players can opt-out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

Joey Bosa agrees to record contract extension with Los Angeles Chargers, per reports

 Joey Bosa and the Chargers have agreed to to a five-year contract extension worth $135 million. The extension is a record for an NFL defensive player.
USATODAY.com

What would it take for NFL to shut down season? League mulling contingency plans for addressing COVID-19 outbreaks

 The NFL is considering several markers that could force postponing games, entire weeks or even suspending the season amid coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScottRadio

Scott Pank RT @JAMZ963: Roger Goodell Outlines Plans for 2020 NFL Season https://t.co/UOAVYmjL8r 53 minutes ago

JAMZ963

Jamz 96.3 Roger Goodell Outlines Plans for 2020 NFL Season https://t.co/UOAVYmjL8r 2 hours ago

mypostdemise

Mark Goodell outlines the NFL plans. The plan is “we will wing it” https://t.co/DNr2DeyIwb 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo [Video]

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo The rap legend tagged the NFL quarterback on Instagram and wrote, "Defiant." Dre's history with the word goes back to a 2017 HBO documentary about..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Marcellus Wiley: Adam Silver needs to adopt Roger Goodell's mindset with NBA's reset [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Adam Silver needs to adopt Roger Goodell's mindset with NBA's reset

Marcellus Wiley discusses Adam Silver's approach to the NBA's restart with Emmanuel Acho and Ric Bucher. Hear why Marcellus thinks Silver is trying to play both sides too much and should adopt Roger..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:10Published
Shannon Sharpe: Chargers should put their words into action and let Kaepernick tryout [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Chargers should put their words into action and let Kaepernick tryout

Days after Roger Goodell encouraged teams to sign Colin Kaepernick, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Kap would be a good fit for his offense and that it would be quote “crazy” not to have him on..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:14Published