Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Lewis Becomes First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in Capitol Rotunda
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
John Lewis Becomes First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in Capitol Rotunda

John Lewis Becomes First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in Capitol Rotunda

The body of the late Georgia representative is currently lying in state for the public to pay their respects in Washington, DC.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 Election 

 Joe Biden is preparing to deliver a speech outlining his vision for combating systemic racism. In Georgia, Senator David Perdue’s ad enlarged the nose of his..
NYTimes.com

John Lewis: A final day of tribute in Washington as some lawmakers push to honor legacy through voting rights bill

 John Lewis will lie in state in the Capitol for a second day Tuesday, giving the public time to pay respects before his funeral in Georgia.
USATODAY.com

Georgia's governor, Atlanta's mayor to square off in court on mask wearing

 By Rich McKay ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia judge is scheduled on Tuesday to hear arguments in an emergency motion brought by Governor Brian Kemp to stop the..
WorldNews

United States Capitol rotunda United States Capitol rotunda Component of United States Capitol

John Lewis Is the First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in the Capitol Rotunda

 The pandemic has dictated an unusual public mourning process for the civil rights icon. He will lie in state briefly under the Capitol dome and then move outside..
NYTimes.com

John Lewis: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in state

 Civil rights icon John Lewis will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda, his casket resting on the same wooden platform used for Abraham Lincoln.
USATODAY.com

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States

US, Australia hold high level talks on China

 Tensions between China and the Western democracies over China's crackdown in Hong Kong, COVID-19 and claims regarding the South China Sea dominated discussions..
USATODAY.com
Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you' [Video]

Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'

During U.S. Attorney General Barr's testimony to the House Judiciary, U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler says "shame on you" for the use of force on protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington D.C. back in June.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published

Portland protestors, Wall of Moms sue Trump administration over use of tear gas, rubber bullets

 The nonprofit Protect Democracy filed the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., on behalf of several individual protesters and groups.
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

John Lewis Is the First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in the Capitol Rotunda

The pandemic has dictated an unusual public mourning process for the civil rights icon. He will lie...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comCTV News


US Representative John Lewis remembered at US Capitol

John Lewis, a US civil rights icon, is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Rotunda of the...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsFOXNews.com


John Lewis: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in state

Civil rights icon John Lewis will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda, his casket resting on the same...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CTV News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi civil rights leader remembers John Lewis [Video]

Mississippi civil rights leader remembers John Lewis

A Mississippi civil rights leader reflectreflected her on friendship with Congressman John Lewis.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:06Published
Mourners Pay Respects To Late Rep. John Lewis [Video]

Mourners Pay Respects To Late Rep. John Lewis

Mourners Pay Respects To Late Rep. John Lewis

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:34Published
Congressman John Lewis honored at the US Capitol [Video]

Congressman John Lewis honored at the US Capitol

Congressman John Lewis was honored at the US Capitol. Congressman Lewis died at the age of 80 following a long battle with cancer.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:42Published