John Lewis Becomes First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in Capitol Rotunda

Georgia (U.S. state)
Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 ElectionJoe Biden is preparing to deliver a speech outlining his vision for combating systemic racism. In Georgia, Senator David Perdue’s ad enlarged the nose of his..
NYTimes.com
John Lewis: A final day of tribute in Washington as some lawmakers push to honor legacy through voting rights billJohn Lewis will lie in state in the Capitol for a second day Tuesday, giving the public time to pay respects before his funeral in Georgia.
USATODAY.com
Georgia's governor, Atlanta's mayor to square off in court on mask wearingBy Rich McKay ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia judge is scheduled on Tuesday to hear arguments in an emergency motion brought by Governor Brian Kemp to stop the..
WorldNews
United States Capitol rotunda
John Lewis Is the First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in the Capitol RotundaThe pandemic has dictated an unusual public mourning process for the civil rights icon. He will lie in state briefly under the Capitol dome and then move outside..
NYTimes.com
John Lewis: The 'conscience of Congress' returns to the Capitol one last time to lie in stateCivil rights icon John Lewis will lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda, his casket resting on the same wooden platform used for Abraham Lincoln.
USATODAY.com
Washington, D.C.
US, Australia hold high level talks on ChinaTensions between China and the Western democracies over China's crackdown in Hong Kong, COVID-19 and claims regarding the South China Sea dominated discussions..
USATODAY.com
Nadler to Barr: 'Shame on you'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published
Portland protestors, Wall of Moms sue Trump administration over use of tear gas, rubber bulletsThe nonprofit Protect Democracy filed the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., on behalf of several individual protesters and groups.
USATODAY.com
|
