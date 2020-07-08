Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown in Bengal containment zones till Aug 31, biweekly curbs to continue
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Lockdown in Bengal containment zones till Aug 31, biweekly curbs to continue

Lockdown in Bengal containment zones till Aug 31, biweekly curbs to continue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the lockdown in the state's containment zones will continue till August 31.

Addressing a press conference, she added that the biweekly total lockdown across West Bengal will also remain in place to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"The lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31.

The biweekly total lockdown across the state will also remain in place till the end of next month," Banerjee said.

Total lockdown will be imposed on August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31, Banerjee said.

"The biweekly lockdown will be implemented mostly on Saturdays and Sundays.

But since festivals like Eid as also Independence Day are happening on Saturdays, lockdown will be enforced on some other day," she said.

Banerjee further said that the schools and colleges will remain closed till August 31 and a decision on their reopening will be taken in September.

The decision to enforce biweekly lockdown was taken earlier this month amid suspected community transmission in some parts of the state.

The state had reported over 60,000 COVID-19 cases till Monday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biweekly curbs in Bengal to continue till Aug 31

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday that the lockdown in the containment...
IndiaTimes - Published

Lockdown in containment zones extended in Bengal till August 31, biweekly curbs to continue

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday that the lockdown in the containment...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

lalit00761

Lalit S. Gulwani RT @SoumyendraD: @IncomeTaxIndia @nsitharamanoffc @Anurag_Office @FinMinIndia @PIB_India Respected Madam,The State of West Bengal is under… 17 minutes ago

SoumyendraD

S N DAS @IncomeTaxIndia @nsitharamanoffc @Anurag_Office @FinMinIndia @PIB_India Respected Madam,The State of West Bengal is… https://t.co/kBFMYf47rS 57 minutes ago

subrata_tamal

Subrata Roy Now, Bengal govt is saying it is not statewide lockdown. Effective only in containment zones. Mamata is totally baf… https://t.co/oM7vPWK8ic 1 hour ago

ScrabbIit

Scrabbl #Bengal Extends #Lockdown in Containment Zones till August 31, Relaxation for Bakra Eid. https://t.co/q7yvNYqxzn 2 hours ago

mail_today

MailToday Bengal lockdown: All you need to know about curbs, restrictions in containment zones https://t.co/pdtRZFYTZQ 4 hours ago

dippendhu_saha

Dippendhu Saha RT @PTI_News: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces extension of lockdown in containment zones till August 31 5 hours ago

Shariqueoffici1

Sharique_official RT @ndtv: Bengal Extends Lockdown In Containment Zones, Gives Relaxation For Bakra Eid https://t.co/zZJL5bLLb2 https://t.co/gD4sRq84aW 6 hours ago

Sharat57

Sharat Sinha Lockdown in containment zones extended in West Bengal till August 31 https://t.co/WGRjYVqNAx 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark [Video]

COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark

The number of coronavirus infection is increasing day by day across the nation. The nation is about to touch the 10 lakh mark in terms of positive cases recorded so far. Till date, India has reported..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
WB govt expands areas under lockdown, imposes tougher restrictions [Video]

WB govt expands areas under lockdown, imposes tougher restrictions

West Bengal Government expanded the areas under lockdown and imposed tougher restrictions from today (July 09) at 05:00 pm. Move was taken in view of rising coronavirus cases in state. Containment and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Delhi University postpones final exams, 2 arrests in Vikas Dubey case & more | Oneindia News [Video]

Delhi University postpones final exams, 2 arrests in Vikas Dubey case & more | Oneindia News

Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav 'refused' to file review petition; West Bengal govt to impose 7-day strict lockdown in containment zones from Thursday; Delhi University postpones final year exams to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published