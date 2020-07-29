Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EastEnders’ Laurie Brett Reflects On ‘How’s Adam?’ Blunder

Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
EastEnders’ Laurie Brett Reflects On ‘How’s Adam?’ Blunder
EastEnders’ Laurie Brett Reflects On ‘How’s Adam?’ Blunder

You Might Like


Tweets about this