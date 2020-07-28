Lucie County headed into the new school year compared to the end of last year.

Here's what will be different for virtual school in St. Lucie County

Hal Rose RT @nytimesbusiness : Data for second-quarter economic output arrives Thursday, and while it will be unquestionably bad, there are different… 24 minutes ago

SheffieldCityCentre RT @SheffCityTrust : 📽️ Throughout lockdown we've worked hard to prepare our venues for reopening. Our goal will always be to improve healt… 22 minutes ago

Ben RT @TheMozKnowz : The #Packers arrive at @lambeaufield today to begin #COVID19 testing. Training Camp will be a lot different this year-espe… 12 minutes ago

Renee RT @DennisseLisseth : Have you ever thought what you’d do everyday with all the time you’ve been using on twitter? The main reason we’re al… 12 minutes ago

Blake Robbins @eugenewei @nayafia Yeah. The other nuance here is that if TikTok does get shutdown in the US there will be a mass… https://t.co/Z46FNVwHja 7 minutes ago

nuance_bot RT @blakeir : @eugenewei @nayafia Yeah. The other nuance here is that if TikTok does get shutdown in the US there will be a mass exodus to n… 5 minutes ago

sara RT @lincnotfound : doctors will just be like “here, take this” without letting you know what the drug actually is, meanwhile weed dealers wi… 1 minute ago