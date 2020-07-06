Coronavirus Update: Starbucks, Boeing, Spotify, GE and GM Comment on COVID-19 Impact

Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and how it's impacting your portfolio.



Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Pandemic Hurting Pittsburgh Tourism



KDKA's Nicole Ford has a look at how the coronavirus pandemic has hurt the Pittsburgh tourism industry. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago Report Details Job Loss Numbers On Long Island Due To Coronavirus Pandemic



The impact of the coronavirus pandemic and its shutdown is being tallied on Long Island. A new report says the island lost a greater percentage of jobs than New York City and it could lose more than a.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:17 Published 3 weeks ago CA Governor stresses continued deadly impact of COVID-19



California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday gave an update on fatalities and new coronavirus cases in his state, as cases soared in California over the July Fourth weekend, Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 3 weeks ago