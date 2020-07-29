Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Heidi Klum: Beauty is common sense
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Heidi Klum: Beauty is common sense
Heidi Klum says beauty "comes down to common sense".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this