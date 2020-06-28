Global  
 

Trump Confirms He Didn’t Bring Up Russian Bounty Scandal in Phone Call With Putin
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:50s - Published
President Trump confirmed that he didn’t talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Russian bounty scandal.

Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

