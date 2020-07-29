Tolon restaurant struggles to remove outdated menu from third-party delivery websites

Tolon owner Nicky Nolot said the only delivery service provider that the restaurant has approved is Waiter on the Way.

Reporting one new case.

Food delivery services are seeing a surge during the covid-19 pandemic because they allow people to eat without leaving their home.but some of these services are causing indigestion for restaurants.

Fox 55's jeremy masukevich talked to one local restaurant owner whose fed up with the issue.

This has been an ongoing issue with various delivery services that are not local.tolon restaurant owner nicky no-lot says an outdated version of their menu on delivery sites like grubhub and postmates has caused problems for her business.sot nicky they will post an extremely outdated menu we will not know until a driver calls or somebody from their service calls and tries to order an item that we haven't had in 2,3, 4 years..

Nolot says the only delivery service provider she's approved is waiter on the way.

Sot nicky when tolon decided to offer delivery service during the covid shutdown we chose to partner with waiter on the way because they are locally owned and have been in our community.

They have high standards that match tolon's standards as well.nolot says she's had to repeatedly reach out to other services to remove tolon's menu name and logo from their sites.sot nicky trying to track down either a phone number or an email is extremely difficult because we have not partnered with them and many times its a lot of digging through their websitecustomers using these other sites may never see the food they ordered.sot nicky its a difficult situation for our guests when they see menus online with these services and then come to find out they have not received their itemsa grubhub spokesperson provided fox 55 news a statement today saying they work to provide accurate menus and hours for restaurants in their marketplace.and that tolon was removed from grubhub today.sot nickywe are happy that grubhub did remove the outdated menu and is taking this seriously.

We are hoping that these other national delivery services will reach out to restaurants and respect restaurants' decision to maybe not partner with them.in fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news we were unable to get in touch with postmates about why the outdated menu was posted on their platform.however no-lot says she was able to reach postmates and learned it would take three to four business days before the menu