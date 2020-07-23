Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump on Fauci's approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Trump on Fauci's approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'

Trump on Fauci's approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'

President Donald Trump groused on Tuesday about medical expert Anthony Fauci’s high approval ratings and joked that “nobody likes me” as he struggles to improve his standing with voters for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Doctor Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record [Video]

Doctor Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record

Doctor Anthony Fauci threw MLB's first pitch of the shortened 2020 season at Sunday's game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Colin Kaepernick and Doctor Fauci to Be Honoured as ‘Modern-Day Human Rights Defenders’ [Video]

Colin Kaepernick and Doctor Fauci to Be Honoured as ‘Modern-Day Human Rights Defenders’

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation has announced Doctor Anthony Fauci and Colin Kaepernick as recipients of its 2020 Ripple of Hope Award.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump says he did not ask Vladimir Putin about bounties on US troops

 Trump's relationship with Putin is a frequent campaign issue. Democrats say the president is too chummy with the Russian autocrat.
USATODAY.com

Biden vs. Trump 2020: Live Updates

 President Trump has pulled back from television advertising in Michigan as he slips in polls there. Joe Biden revealed a few intriguing notes about a..
NYTimes.com
Aliens star Mark Rolston keen for Trump role [Video]

Aliens star Mark Rolston keen for Trump role

Aliens star Mark Rolston has spent the coronavirus lockdown prepping himself to play U.S. leader Donald Trump in a new movie.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump on Fauci's high approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'

President Donald Trump groused on Tuesday about medical expert Anthony Fauci's high approval ratings...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Fauci Approves Trump's Changed Perspective on Coronavirus Pandemic Amid Threats to His Family

Fauci Approves Trump's Changed Perspective on Coronavirus Pandemic Amid Threats to His Family The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci has...
HNGN - Published


Tweets about this

Lakhbir40842445

Lakhbir Singh RT @Reuters: 'Nobody likes me': President Trump joked while speaking about medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci’s high approval ratings https:/… 16 seconds ago

sammyj105

Sammy Armstrong RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump complained about medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci’s high approval ratings and joked ‘nobody likes me’ a… 29 seconds ago

aymanjama8

Iman Jama RT @AJEnglish: “He’s got this high approval rating, so why don’t I have a high approval rating?” US President Trump asked why medical exp… 1 minute ago

mroller17u

Uncle Mark RT @CBSNews: President Trump asks why Dr. Anthony Fauci has high approval ratings, but he doesn't. He says of Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx: "… 2 minutes ago

John9734John

John Roberts Trump on Fauci's High Approval Ratings: 'Nobody Likes Me' | https://t.co/3M1OwORrWD https://t.co/l3yTmPLktJ 3 minutes ago

Pinky1Pinkyrr

Pinky Rosado RT @Reuters: President Trump groused about medical expert Anthony Fauci’s high approval ratings and joked that 'nobody likes me' as he stru… 8 minutes ago

Cee28365316

Cee Narcissic Trump on Fauci's high approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me' | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/U8dW5jorSE 9 minutes ago

paulajo74520398

paula jones RT @Buckleup36: "He has high approval ratings. Why don't I have a high approval rating?" Trump's mental illness is fueling a jealous rage… 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Ponders Eating Worms Over Americans Approving More Of Fauci Than Him [Video]

Trump Ponders Eating Worms Over Americans Approving More Of Fauci Than Him

Despite insisting that he has a 'very good' relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump admitted Tuesday that one thing escaped him. Namely, Trump wondered why the doctor's approval..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Dr. Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’ [Video]

Dr. Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’

Dr. Fauci Says He and His Family Have Received ‘Serious Threats’ Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed on Thursday that he has received a number of threats since becoming a public figure during the COVID-19..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Nearly 3,500 Health Experts Sign Open Letter Defending Dr. Anthony Fauci [Video]

Nearly 3,500 Health Experts Sign Open Letter Defending Dr. Anthony Fauci

Nearly 3,500 Health Experts Sign Open Letter Defending Dr. Anthony Fauci Thousands of current and former public health officials have banded together in defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci. The letter was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published