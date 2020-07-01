Cabinet approves National Education Policy 2020

|
MHRD to be renamed as Ministry of Education: Ramesh Pokhriyal
National Education Policy 2020 announced, aims to increase spending to 6% of GDPUnion Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the National Education Policy 2020. The new policy aims to pave way for..
PM Modi tweets in Sanskrit to welcome Rafale jets, says no virtue like protecting nationThere is no virtue like protecting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as welcomed the first batch of five Rafale jets which landed in..
Cabinet approves new National Education Policy, HRD ministry renamed as Education MinistryThe Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Education Policy (NEP) and renamed the HRD Ministry as Education Ministry, officials said. A panel led..
Cabinet approves new National Education Policy, HRD ministry renamed as education ministryA panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Union Human Resource Development..
'India has 70% of world's tiger population': Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar releases Tiger Census report"We have a large amount of flora and fauna of which we are proud, our effort is to improve the environment and biodiversity," the Union Environment Minister said
India ready to take leadership role, work with other tiger range nations: Javadekar"Despite India's constraint of 2.5 per cent of global land, four per cent of rainfall and 16 per cent of world's human population, India is home to eight per..
CPI MP writes to Javadekar, opposes use of Doordarshan to telecast 'religious function' in AyodhyaCPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, opposing the telecast of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the..
