Cabinet approves National Education Policy 2020
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on July 29 in a cabinet briefing announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval to a new education policy for 21st century.

He said, "Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval to a new education policy for the 21st century.

It is important, as for 34 years there were no changes in the education policy." Cabinet approved National Education Policy 2020; Major reforms in higher education include a target of 50% gross enrolment ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry/exit

MHRD to be renamed as Ministry of Education: Ramesh Pokhriyal [Video]

MHRD to be renamed as Ministry of Education: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on July 29 in a cabinet briefing announced that Ministry of Human Resource Development will be renamed as Ministry of Education. Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "I on behalf of the Human Resource Development department which will be known as Ministry of Education would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire cabinet and all school, colleges, teachers and students. I truly believe that this education policy is capable of battling with all situations across fields and will come out as a strong source of power for the education system of India."

National Education Policy 2020 announced, aims to increase spending to 6% of GDP

 Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the National Education Policy 2020. The new policy aims to pave way for..
PM Modi tweets in Sanskrit to welcome Rafale jets, says no virtue like protecting nation

 There is no virtue like protecting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as welcomed the first batch of five Rafale jets which landed in..
Cabinet approves new National Education Policy, HRD ministry renamed as Education Ministry

 The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Education Policy (NEP) and renamed the HRD Ministry as Education Ministry, officials said. A panel led..
Cabinet approves new National Education Policy, HRD ministry renamed as education ministry

 A panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Union Human Resource Development..
