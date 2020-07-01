Cabinet approves National Education Policy 2020

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on July 29 in a cabinet briefing announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval to a new education policy for 21st century.

He said, "Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval to a new education policy for the 21st century.

It is important, as for 34 years there were no changes in the education policy." Cabinet approved National Education Policy 2020; Major reforms in higher education include a target of 50% gross enrolment ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry/exit