‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:45s - Published
HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television.

Libby Hogan reports.

Emmy Awards 2020: Watchmen leads the way with 26 nominations

 The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Ozark and Succession are also heavily nominated at this year's ceremony.
BBC News

ShowBiz Minute: Emmys, Chainsmokers, Dick

 Stars react to Emmy nominations; "Appalled" Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert; No prosecution in alleged 2019 assault on comedian Andy Dick...
USATODAY.com

HBO's 'Watchmen,' Amazon's 'Mrs Maisel' top Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES: HBO's "Watchmen," an innovative reimagining of a superhero graphic novel that tackled...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •Newsday



