Sanofi lifts earnings view, GSK holds forecast

Tesla will quadruple in 5 years: analyst



Exencial Wealth Advisors' David Yepez expects another profitable quarter from Tesla Wednesday that could clear the way for it to join the S&P 500. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should snap up shares of Akamai and Sanofi on a market pullback.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:44 Published on January 1, 1970