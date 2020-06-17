Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sanofi lifts earnings view, GSK holds forecast
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Sanofi lifts earnings view, GSK holds forecast

Sanofi lifts earnings view, GSK holds forecast

Sanofi raised its 2020 earnings forecast Wednesday even as vaccine sales fell, while GlaxoSmithKline held firm to forecasts despite similar headwinds.

Francis Maguire reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sanofi Sanofi French pharmaceutical company

Tesla will quadruple in 5 years: analyst [Video]

Tesla will quadruple in 5 years: analyst

Exencial Wealth Advisors' David Yepez expects another profitable quarter from Tesla Wednesday that could clear the way for it to join the S&P 500. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should snap up shares of Akamai and Sanofi on a market pullback.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:44Published
Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021 [Video]

Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021

French drugmaker Sanofi expects to get approval for the potential coronavirus vaccine it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline by the first half of next year. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
Sanofi invests €610 million in French vaccine research and production [Video]

Sanofi invests €610 million in French vaccine research and production

Sanofi invests €610 million in French vaccine research and production

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:09Published

GlaxoSmithKline GlaxoSmithKline British pharmaceutical company

GSK buys 10% of CureVac in vaccine tech deal

 GSK is to buy a 10% stake in German biotech company CureVac for 130 million pounds ($163.67 million), the two companies said on Monday, in a deal that bets on..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this