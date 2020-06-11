Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Retail Blues: Victoria Secret to Lay Off Workers Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Retail Blues: Victoria Secret to Lay Off Workers Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Retail Blues: Victoria Secret to Lay Off Workers Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Victoria's Secret becomes the latest retailer to announce planned layoffs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Are Furloughed Employees Still Allowed to Take On Side Work? [Video]

Are Furloughed Employees Still Allowed to Take On Side Work?

Hundreds of thousands of people have been furloughed in the COVID-19 pandemic… for many its their first time and it holds a lot of uncertainty. Find out what exactly you can do during this..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Walmart Awards Frontline Workers Bonus Pay Amid Coronavirus [Video]

Walmart Awards Frontline Workers Bonus Pay Amid Coronavirus

Walmart issues bonus incentives for workers on the frontlines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:24Published
Long Island Empanada Spot Donates Over 3,000 Meals to Healthcare Workers [Video]

Long Island Empanada Spot Donates Over 3,000 Meals to Healthcare Workers

Long Island’s Roy Pelaez came to Long Island with a dream to open Long Island’s first empanada-based restaurant. In 2011, that dream became reality when Island Empanada’s first location opened up..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:02Published