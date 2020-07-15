England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns

England captain Eoin Morgan says the world champions are not underestimating Ireland as the sides prepare for a three-match one-day international series.

Who hasn't looked at the ocean and wondered what lies beneath the waves? A small but growing community of Irish scuba divers say we have some of the most amazing..

The new roles will be in Dublin and Cork and brings Amazon's total Irish workforce to 5,000.

Brexit bureaucracy? 'Green card' required for UK drivers in Ireland Plans to require drivers to carry an insurance ‘green card’ when crossing the Irish border are not going down well in Northern Ireland. View on euronews

Stuart Broad becomes only the second England bowler to reach 500 Test wickets on the fourth day of the third Test against West Indies.

Stuart Broad's 500th Test wicket sends England on the way to completing a series victory over West Indies on the final day of the third Test at Emirates Old..