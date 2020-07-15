Global  
 

England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns
England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns

England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns

England captain Eoin Morgan says the world champions are not underestimating Ireland as the sides prepare for a three-match one-day international series.

