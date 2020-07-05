Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla Downgraded

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Tesla Downgraded

Tesla Downgraded

Bernstein analyst Tony Sacconaghi says Tesla shares are far too expensive to recommend after more than tripling in 2020.

The firm lowered its Tesla stock rating to "underperform" from "market perform" on Tuesday.

It maintained a $900 price target, implying that shares will tumble 42% over the next year.

Tesla recently beat earnings and crept closer to inclusion in the S&P 500.

Sacconaghi said its valuation "is mind-boggling," the analyst wrote.

Teslas' risks include slowed profit growth, a delayed product pipeline, and market rotation to value stocks stand to drag prices lower, he added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tesla is transforming how cars are sold. But 27 insiders say the company's methods mean slashed pay and living under the constant threat of getting laid off. (TSLA)

Tesla is transforming how cars are sold. But 27 insiders say the company's methods mean slashed pay and living under the constant threat of getting laid off. (TSLA) · Business Insider spoke with 27 current and former Tesla sales employees about the changes the...
Business Insider - Published

Tesla has surpassed Toyota to become more valuable than the Japanese carmaker, but Tesla isn't actually worth more. (TSLA)

Tesla has surpassed Toyota to become more valuable than the Japanese carmaker, but Tesla isn't actually worth more. (TSLA) · Tesla surpassed Toyota in market capitalization last week, making the electric-car company the...
Business Insider - Published

How Tesla failed to maintain a huge lead in residential solar, and why Elon Musk is unlikely to win it back

How Tesla failed to maintain a huge lead in residential solar, and why Elon Musk is unlikely to win it back · SolarCity dominated the rooftop solar industry in the years before it was acquired by Tesla in...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

Rob_Mason_

Rob Mason @dansputman @travis_robert I downgraded size to a @Tesla model 3 and one of the best things in the world is to blas… https://t.co/qmgXYUWe8b 5 days ago

AhlainNews

Ahlain News Tesla Downgraded at JMP on High Valuation Ahead of Earnings https://t.co/6zVU6HjMpQ --  Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) slid 2.… https://t.co/J3cRyUXL4S 1 week ago

jchybow

Total Recall Pilot🚀👻 If anyone else is currently having problems connecting to your Tesla through your phone app, check your car’s conne… https://t.co/J0hZW3Nq2T 1 week ago

steezyysosa

🥑 RT @jchybow: Did anyone else’s Premium Connectivity get downgraded to Standard, and when you try to switch back to premium there’s an error… 1 week ago

jchybow

Total Recall Pilot🚀👻 Did anyone else’s Premium Connectivity get downgraded to Standard, and when you try to switch back to premium there… https://t.co/es58d6gMLE 1 week ago

Commuternyc

Commentator Toni Sacconachi just downgraded Tesla to $900. $600 off from here. Still over priced at $900 by at least $890 $ta… https://t.co/sn1APnKVut 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch this Tesla Model S owner power his car with gas. [Video]

Watch this Tesla Model S owner power his car with gas.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:03Published
Johnny Cash's Rolls Royce Has Tesla Guts; Android Seismometer Network | Digital Trends Live 8.11.20 [Video]

Johnny Cash's Rolls Royce Has Tesla Guts; Android Seismometer Network | Digital Trends Live 8.11.20

On Digital Trends Live today: TCL just released its new 6-series and 5-series TVs and Caleb Denison is here to tell us about them; Shift EV out of Albany, Oregon just updated Johnny Cash's Rolls Royce..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Chinese EV Maker NIO Takes a Second-Quarter Victory Lap [Video]

Chinese EV Maker NIO Takes a Second-Quarter Victory Lap

NIO posts a narrower second-quarter loss and a boost in sales on strong demand for its electric cars, though it is still a blip in Tesla's rear-view mirror.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:25Published