Watch Live! Tech CEOs Testify Before The House Judiciary Committee | Digital Trends Live 7.29.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We break down the upcoming House Judiciary Committee hearing where big tech CEOs from Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook will be testifying.

Andy Boxall will also be previewing Samsung Unpacked, which will take place next Wednesday.

In the news: Twitter bans links to hate speech, equating them to writing the words in the tweet; Virgin Galactic shows off its space mini-van that will take paying passengers to the edge of space; AMC and Universal have agreed on an accelerated timeline for bringing theatricaly released movies to VOD - at 17 days.

The leaders of the four biggest and most powerful tech companies will testify before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee in a hearing on Wednesday, July 29.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook are all expected to speak.

The Silicon Valley titans will testify on the issue of antitrust and whether their companies are monopolies.