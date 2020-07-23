Global  
 

Watch Live! Tech CEOs Testify Before The House Judiciary Committee | Digital Trends Live 7.29.20
Video Credit: Digital Trends
On Digital Trends Live today: We break down the upcoming House Judiciary Committee hearing where big tech CEOs from Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook will be testifying.

Andy Boxall will also be previewing Samsung Unpacked, which will take place next Wednesday.

In the news: Twitter bans links to hate speech, equating them to writing the words in the tweet; Virgin Galactic shows off its space mini-van that will take paying passengers to the edge of space; AMC and Universal have agreed on an accelerated timeline for bringing theatricaly released movies to VOD - at 17 days.

The leaders of the four biggest and most powerful tech companies will testify before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee in a hearing on Wednesday, July 29.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook are all expected to speak.

The Silicon Valley titans will testify on the issue of antitrust and whether their companies are monopolies.

Amazon, Apple, Facebook And Google CEOs To Testify Before Congress Today

The top executives of four of the biggest tech giants are scheduled to testify before the U.S....
RTTNews - Published

Republican lawmakers want Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify at Big Tech antitrust hearings following the social media platform's massive hack

Republican lawmakers want Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify at Big Tech antitrust hearings following the social media platform's massive hack · Several Big Tech CEOs are scheduled to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee in...
Business Insider - Published

Antitrust hearing with Tim Cook, other tech CEOs officially delayed

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has officially postponed an antitrust hearing that was set to...
AppleInsider - Published


MikeIsaac

rat king RT @nytimes: The captains of the New Gilded Age — Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of… 2 seconds ago

LManzanillaAF

Luis Manzanilla RT @businessinsider: Follow our live blog as lawmakers question the CEOs of @Apple, @Google, @Facebook, and @Amazon. The hearing is schedu… 17 seconds ago

nytimes

The New York Times The captains of the New Gilded Age — Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sunda… https://t.co/lNRi1ZN0Jb 26 seconds ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Follow our live blog as lawmakers question the CEOs of @Apple, @Google, @Facebook, and @Amazon. The hearing is sch… https://t.co/WxXq9BfnU5 2 minutes ago

CherylDugganTO

Cheryl Duggan WATCH LIVE | Tech CEOs testify at House hearing on Facebook, Google, App... https://t.co/6Ceq5cndt5 via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

protocol

Protocol @pierce The hearing's virtual, which means it'll be interesting and weird for a whole host of new reasons, too. Her… https://t.co/dhq1CxH5r4 4 minutes ago

chronosome

chronosome RT @WIRED: The CEOs of Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple are testifying before Congress at 12PM ET today as to whether they are using the… 4 minutes ago

chronosome

chronosome RT @libcasey: 4 CEOs. Their companies are worth nearly $5 TRILLION. A rare opportunity for Congress to question the tech giants. WATCH LIV… 7 minutes ago


Tech CEOs In The Hot Seat During House Judiciary Antitrust Probe [Video]

Tech CEOs In The Hot Seat During House Judiciary Antitrust Probe

The CEOs of Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon will testify before the House Judiciary Committee Antitrust probe on Wednesday. Maria Medina reports on what to expect.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:02
The Witcher Gets A Prequel; Previewing NASA's Perseverance Launch | Digital Trends Live 7.27.20 [Video]

The Witcher Gets A Prequel; Previewing NASA's Perseverance Launch | Digital Trends Live 7.27.20

On Digital Trends Live today: 300 NBA fans will be able to project themselves into the stands at games - we talk through the NBA fan experience with Sara Zuckert; Our space expert, Georgina Torbet,..

Credit: Digital Trends
Garmin Hit With Ransomware Attack; Fox Sports Creates Virtual MLB Fans | Digital Trends Live 7.24.20 [Video]

Garmin Hit With Ransomware Attack; Fox Sports Creates Virtual MLB Fans | Digital Trends Live 7.24.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by actor and musician Jesse McCartney discussing how he's reaching fans using new tech tools; CEO and founder of A.I. SpaceFactory on building the Mars..

Credit: Digital Trends