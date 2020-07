ISDA: Don't open weird seed packages from China Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 minutes ago ISDA: Don't open weird seed packages from China 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PUT OUT A WARNINGTHIS WEEK ABOUTRESIDENTS GETTINGUNSOLICITEDPACKAGESCONTAINING SEEDS --APPARENTLY FROMCHINA.STATE LEADERS SAYNOT TO OPEN THEPACKAGES OR PLANTTHE SEEDS.THEY AREN'T SUREYET WHAT THESEEDS ARE.AUTHORITIES ADVISEANYONE WHORECEIVES ONE OFTHE PACKAGES TOAVOID TOUCHING THECONTENTS... ANDCAREFULLY SECUREIT IN A PLASTIC BAG.THE AGRICULTUREDEPARTMENT SAID INITS RELEASE ... THESEEDS COULD BE ANINVASIVE SPECIES..WHICH CAN BEDETRIMENTAL TONATIVE PLANTS,INSECTS AND CROPS-- CAUSING GREATDAMAGE TO THELOCALENVIRONMENT.AUTHORITIES WANTANYONE WHO GETSUNSOLICITED SEEDSFROM ANY COUNTRYINCLUDING CHINA TOCALL THE U-SDEPARTMENT OFAGRICULTURE.PEOPLE IN MORETHAN HALF THECOUNTRY HAVEREPORTED GETTINGSIMILAR SEEDPACKAGES.MOSQUITOES





You Might Like

Tweets about this