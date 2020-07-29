Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, down about 9% and shares of Drdgold down about 6.8% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Cameco), trading lower by about 11.9% and Denison Mines, trading lower by about 8.6%.