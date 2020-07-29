Rafale Fighter Jets: राफेल विमानों के भारत पहुंचने पर पीएम मो
Rafale Fighter Jets: राफेल विमानों के भारत पहुंचने पर पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर किया स्वागत
Skyscraper Solutions Congratulations!! Historic and proud moment for India. Welcome Rafale!!
Skyscraper Solution shares the pride in a… https://t.co/IdCfGwkMH1 1 minute ago
Atul Ranjan राफ़ेल तो आ गए, पर सवाल सवाल ही रह गए..
#RafaleInIndia
@thewire_in presents 5 articles to read -
As The Rafale Fi… https://t.co/9ejQuXQo5I 58 minutes ago
Suraj Kumar Thakur #RafaleJets First touchdown of #Rafael fighter jets in indian soil 🇮🇳 🔥 🔥
#RafaleInIndia #RafaleJets #AmbalaAirbase… https://t.co/vwMks2S9UH 2 hours ago
|| KauShik KaLeeta || RT @guwahatiplus: The five Rafale fighter jets have entered the Indian airspace, informed Office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wedne… 2 hours ago
saurabh kumar @vijaypal_nain *Welcome🙌🏻❤ "Rafale" fighter jets safely landed at 'Ambala' Air Base.*
*नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्....🙏🏻🚩*… https://t.co/X6oSfnQKhg 2 hours ago
SuMit Gupta "There was tight security for landing of world's most dangerous fighter jets"😄
#Rafale #RafaleInIndia #राफेल @RahulGandhi 2 hours ago
The Inquilab Express Rafale Jets, the fighter combat jets of the Indian Air Force, arrived in India on the 29th of July.… https://t.co/VryU46qYgn 2 hours ago
Tarun Arya Rafale Fighter Jets touchdown in India | Full Latest Video | राफेल की पह... https://t.co/9Pi2c06PAP via @YouTube… https://t.co/fWSCGRC7Ik 3 hours ago
Unlock 3: Gyms to open from August 5th, Night curfew removed | Oneindia NewsNight curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3 FROM AUGUST 5 . Metro rail operations and large..
Watch: Rafale jets refuelled mid-air on their way from France to IndiaThe 5 Rafale fighter aircraft en route to India were refuelled mid-air. Pictures of the refuelling exercise were taken at a height of 30,000 feet. The Indian Air Force 'appreciated the support'..
Rafale: First batch of 5 Fighter Jets land at Ambala airbase after covering nearly 7,000 Km|OneIndiaThe first batch of five Rafale fighter jets has landed at the Ambala airbase after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet. The fleet, comprising three single seater..