Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rafale Fighter Jets: राफेल विमानों के भारत पहुंचने पर पीएम मो
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:18s - Published
Rafale Fighter Jets: राफेल विमानों के भारत पहुंचने पर पीएम मो

Rafale Fighter Jets: राफेल विमानों के भारत पहुंचने पर पीएम मो

Rafale Fighter Jets: राफेल विमानों के भारत पहुंचने पर पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर किया स्वागत

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jab We Jet! Amul's iconic girl welcomes Rafale fighter jets in unique style

As the first batch of the French *Rafale fighter jets* landed at Ambala airbase in Haryana, citizens...
Mid-Day - Published

Smriti Irani remembers Manohar Parrikar as Rafale fighter jets land in India

Union Minister *Smriti Irani* on Wednesday took to Twitter to remember former Defence Minister and...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times


Rafale jets will be game changer for India: Home Minister Amit Shah

Soon after the five Rafale fighter jets landed at the IAF airbase in Ambala on Wednesday afternoon,...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Tweets about this

skyscrapersol

Skyscraper Solutions Congratulations!! Historic and proud moment for India. Welcome Rafale!! Skyscraper Solution shares the pride in a… https://t.co/IdCfGwkMH1 1 minute ago

atul_rjn

Atul Ranjan राफ़ेल तो आ गए, पर सवाल सवाल ही रह गए.. #RafaleInIndia @thewire_in presents 5 articles to read - As The Rafale Fi… https://t.co/9ejQuXQo5I 58 minutes ago

suraj___thakur

Suraj Kumar Thakur #RafaleJets First touchdown of #Rafael fighter jets in indian soil 🇮🇳 🔥 🔥 #RafaleInIndia #RafaleJets #AmbalaAirbase… https://t.co/vwMks2S9UH 2 hours ago

kaleeta_kaushik

|| KauShik KaLeeta || RT @guwahatiplus: The five Rafale fighter jets have entered the Indian airspace, informed Office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wedne… 2 hours ago

Roysaurabh22

saurabh kumar @vijaypal_nain *Welcome🙌🏻❤ "Rafale" fighter jets safely landed at 'Ambala' Air Base.* *नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्....🙏🏻🚩*… https://t.co/X6oSfnQKhg 2 hours ago

goodfrndgupta

SuMit Gupta "There was tight security for landing of world's most dangerous fighter jets"😄 #Rafale #RafaleInIndia #राफेल @RahulGandhi 2 hours ago

InquilabExpress

The Inquilab Express Rafale Jets, the fighter combat jets of the Indian Air Force, arrived in India on the 29th of July.… https://t.co/VryU46qYgn 2 hours ago

aryatarun1991

Tarun Arya Rafale Fighter Jets touchdown in India | Full Latest Video | राफेल की पह... https://t.co/9Pi2c06PAP via @YouTube… https://t.co/fWSCGRC7Ik 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Unlock 3: Gyms to open from August 5th, Night curfew removed | Oneindia News [Video]

Unlock 3: Gyms to open from August 5th, Night curfew removed | Oneindia News

Night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3 FROM AUGUST 5 . Metro rail operations and large..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published
Watch: Rafale jets refuelled mid-air on their way from France to India [Video]

Watch: Rafale jets refuelled mid-air on their way from France to India

The 5 Rafale fighter aircraft en route to India were refuelled mid-air. Pictures of the refuelling exercise were taken at a height of 30,000 feet. The Indian Air Force 'appreciated the support'..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:20Published
Rafale: First batch of 5 Fighter Jets land at Ambala airbase after covering nearly 7,000 Km|OneIndia [Video]

Rafale: First batch of 5 Fighter Jets land at Ambala airbase after covering nearly 7,000 Km|OneIndia

The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets has landed at the Ambala airbase after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet. The fleet, comprising three single seater..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:01Published