Veteran Investor Bullish On Gold

Gold is on the rise.

According to Business Insider, analysts do not see any sign in it slowing down.

Investor Barry Dawes of Martin Place Securities said that he expects gold prices to rise to $3,500 in the next 2 years.

"What is really significant is how quickly it went through that $1,923 which was the previous high," he said on CNBC.

Gold hit its highest ever level this week on a weakening dollar and rising tensions between US and China.

This week, Goldman Sachs also upgraded its 12-year forecast for gold to $2,300 up from $2,000 per ounce.