Trump Administration Refuses to Fully Reinstate DACA The administration announced on Tuesday that it will try to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program once again.

Since the Supreme Court ruled that the president could not end the program last month, the administration has remained quiet about its plans.

Acting secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf broke the silence by saying the policy is under review and that all new applicants will be rejected.

Chad Wolf, via memorandum The decision leaves approximately 66,000 people who are now eligible for the program in limbo.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has vowed to restore the program and accept new applications.